Tracking cell phone dead zones in the Capital Region

Cell phone dead zones, areas where you can’t access signal that is strong enough to operate effectively on a cellular network, are located all over the Capital Region.

NEWS10 ABC is crowd sourcing cell phone dead zones in the Capital Region, hunting them down and contacting cell phone providers for answers.

Dead zones vary, depending on cell phone carriers, but according to viewers – there are a lot of overlap on poorly coveraged areas.

In December, we put a call out on social media for viewers to submit areas in the region where they’ve experienced dead zones and we recieved a lot of responses.

Our first stop: Route 9! NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to the intersection of Osborne Road and New Loudon Road in Loudonville where viewers have reported it as a dead zone.

Starting at the WTEN/NEWS10 ABC station, it wasn’t long before we experienced issues with spotty cell coverage.

To find out what’s being done about it, we reached out to AT&T, Sprint and Verizon for a comment.

Here’s what a Sprint spokesperson said:

“Over the last year, Sprint has been improving wireless service for customers in Albany and throughout upstate New York by conducting triband spectrum upgrades on existing cell sites, deploying small cells, and rolling out our LTE Advanced technology. Through these network enhancements, customers are now experiencing better coverage, more reliability and faster speed. Even greater news is that we have more upgrades planned for Albany over the next six months, many which are directly related to further improving voice services.

In order to provide a better overall customer experience, our engineering teams regularly monitor network traffic, optimize service, and resolve any issues throughout the area. If customers experience any service issues, we always recommend they immediately report them from via the My Sprint app on their Sprint device, online at Sprint.com, or by calling customer care (*2 from the Sprint device or 888-211-4727).”

Here’s what a Verizon spokesperson said:

“We have proposals for multiple projects to add coverage in several of the areas your viewers indicate as coverage challenged. These projects are in various stages of the site search and approval process as we work to bring them online and improve service in these locations.

Third party testing shows Verizon already has the best coverage in the region. We have spent more than $7.8 billion in New York State on our networks since 2015. We are committed to additional improvements to our network. These projects would improve coverage and capacity for residents and first responders. We invite the public and local officials to join in our efforts by supporting the addition of network equipment including small cells that would help provide additional capacity. Supporting small cell applications and streamlined local approval processes are examples of how they can help.”

Now it’s your turn! We’re still on the lookout for dead zones in the Capital Region, so if you know of any, use our form to submit your responses.