Special Olympics State Fall Games returning to Glens Falls after five-year absence

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been five years since Special Olympics New York brought the State Fall Games to Glens Falls, after budget cuts axed the events in 2015. On Friday at City Hall, it was announced that the wait was over, and the games would be coming back to the area this year.

The 2020 State Fall Games are set for Oct. 23-24, and coincide with the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics New York.

At the announcement Friday were state Senator Betty Little, as well as Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.

SUNY Adirondack, Skidmore University and Cool Insuring Arena are among the venues currently planning to host events. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months.