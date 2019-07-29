Special New York State Fair Spider-Man comic now on sale, offers its own super power

N.Y. (NEWS10)– Attention, nerds! Planning out your comic book haul for the weekend? You can now add this limited edition Spider-Man comic to your list.

The Spider-Man New York State Fair comic is now on sale. Marvel assembling with the Fair to release this collectors edition comic which features our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swinging his way through the Fair, the new Expo Center displayed in the background.

Each comic will cost you $10, but there’s an added bonus. No, it’s not an Infinity Stone. Every comic you buy gets you one free ticket to this year’s Fair. Fair Director Troy Waffner saying in a press release, “This comic is a collector’s edition — there’ll never be another one like it — and we want to get it into as many hands as possible. Adding a ticket to the Fair makes this an irresistible deal.”

If you plan on purchasing this comic, you will have to pay 34 cents per comic to cover fees. You will receive an email or text with a link to two print-at-home vouchers. One of the vouchers is your fair admission and is good for any day of the fair. The other voucher is for your comic book and must be redeemed at the Guest Relations Center at the Main Gate.

For more information, including a link to purchase the comic, visit the Facebook post below. The Great New York State Fair begins on August 21 and runs through September 2 in Syracuse.