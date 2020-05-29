Special message for South Colonie seniors

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate the Class of 2020, the South Colonie Transportation school buses created a special message.

The buildings are closed, school is being held virtually so the transportation department decided to line their buses up spanning several acres to take an aerial photo of this special tribute to the graduating class.

“Many of our drivers have been transporting these students since they attended school for the very first time,” said Dr. Perry, superintendent of schools. “After seeing a heartwarming story about a district in Ohio and then a neighboring district replicate a special tribute, our transportation director gathered his team to pay honor to our South Colonie graduates.”

The transportation department arranged the school buses on Wednesday.

“We want them to know how proud we are of them,” said Peter Tunny, director of the transportation department. “We have seen so many of these kids climb on and off of our buses for the last 12 years, it is such a pleasure to recognize them even in the smallest way. Congratulations to all of our graduates.”