Special Halfmoon Town Board meeting called to discuss coronavirus

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Supervisor Kevin Tollisen has called a special Halfmoon Town Board Meeting for Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m.
Supervisor Tollisen called the meeting to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and matters relating to the Town of Halfmoon.
