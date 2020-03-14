Interactive Radar

Special Halfmoon Town Board meeting called to discuss coronavirus

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Supervisor Kevin Tollisen has called a special Halfmoon Town Board Meeting for Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m.

Supervisor Tollisen called the meeting to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and matters relating to the Town of Halfmoon.

