SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on an unwanted person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.

On September 4, police responded to the complaint of an unwanted person at the Howard Johnsons Hotel on Route 32 in Saugerties. According to police, Dejesus lied to the hotel saying he had received free night vouchers to stay at the hotel. Management was eventually able to verify that was not true. Police then arrested Dejesus and charged him with theft of services.

Charges

Theft of Services

Police transported Dejesus to Saugerties Police HQ for processing. Incidental to processing, Dejesus was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on September 14, to answer his charge.