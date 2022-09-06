SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Christopher Rega, 31 of Bergan County, New Jersey. Police reported Rega was carrying controlled substances.

On August 31 around 12:57 p.m., SPD responded to a suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights. Police said they saw Rega staggering down Lamb Avenue. After an interview, officers discovered Rega was a wanted person in Bergan County and taken into custody as a fugitive from justice. Officers found several controlled substances during a pat-down and search of his backpack.

According to police, Rega was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, at which time Rega was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Charges