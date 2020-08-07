SPD announces the passing of retired police K9 Vert

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department (SPD) announced on Facebook the passing of Vert, a retired police K9 who had worked with the Department.

The Department says Vert was born on December 20, 2007 and began his career in 2009. Vert worked with partner Ptl. Sean Clifford until his retirement in 2017. After Vert retired, he was said to have spent his time as a loyal family pet as part of the Clifford household.

Vert was reportedly named in honor of Ptl. Eric Verteramo #91 who tragically passed away in the line of duty on April 11, 2004.

The Department says Vert served the City of Schenectady with honor much like Ptl. Eric Verteramo had done during his own career. Vert had reportedly conducted hundreds of tracks, like in September 2010, when he tracked a suspect from the clubhouse at Stadium Golf Course to a pine tree 300 yards away where he was hiding after reportedly committing a burglary.

The Department says Vert’s most notable victory was when he located James Hilton in 2015, who was found hiding inside a dumpster after his violent assault of Ptl. Mark Weekes.

The Department says Vert was one of a kind and a beloved member of the Schenectady Police Department family. He was described as friendly, and loved the human food he was given, and apparently shed more than any dog in the world, especially on the officer’s navy blue uniforms.

The Department says they would not have it any other way though and Vert will be greatly missed. They go on to say they wish they could keep him here forever with them, but that it is okay to rest now in heaven.

Vert is credited by the Department for always keeping them safe and is thanked for his service.

