SPD: 2 arrested after bank robbery in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Schenectady Police Department, two people have been arrested after they robbed a Keybank on Broadway in Schenectady.

On October 14, at around 9:45 a.m., Schenectady Police responded to the Keybank at 1708 Broadway for a report of a robbery.

A white female entered the bank wearing a mask and passed a teller a note. Per-protocol of the bank, the teller handed over a bag with $5,160 cash. The female exited the bank and got into a vehicle driven by a male.

Police tracked the two suspects to an address on Brown St in Schenectady, and both the male and female were taken into custody and the money was recovered.

Arrests and Charges:

Nichole Mason, 37, of Schenectady Robbery 2nd, a C Felony Conspiracy 4th, an E Felony

Dylan Coats, 34, of Schenectady Robbery 2nd, a C Felony Conspiracy 4th, an E Felony



Mason is currently on parole for Burglary 2nd, and Coats is on parole for Robbery 1st.

Mason was released from court on her own recognizance, while Mr. Coats was given a $1 bail.