SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot team up to release a new SpaghettiOs flavor. (The Campbell Soup Company)

(KTLA) — The newest SpaghettiOs flavor caters to childhood nostalgia with a grown-up twist. The Campbell Soup Company on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Frank’s Red Hot on its newest flavor, SpaghettiOs Spicy Original, made with Frank’s Red Hot.

The new product will be sold for $1.59 at retailers nationwide.

The unique flavor features O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level. It was made with millennials in mind, to satisfy their cravings for spicy foods with a meal that represents their childhood. The cohort comprises athird of the total annual sales for SpaghettiOs, according to a news release.

“SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot each have an undeniable fandom,” Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, said in a statement. “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”