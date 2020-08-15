SpaceX delays next astronaut launch

(CNN) — SpaceX’s next astronaut mission faces another launch delay.
The target launch has been pushed back from late September to “no earlier than October 23.” This is according to NASA.
The rocket will carry four astronauts to and from the Space Station. SpaceX hopes to follow the success of its historic first mission, which wrapped up earlier this month.
