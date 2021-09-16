SPAC School of the Arts opens this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is launching their School for the Arts this weekend. SPAC is hosting an open house for the official opening on September 18 at 10 a.m.

The open house will feature Presidential Inaugural Poet and Visiting Artist Richard Blanco to commemorate the opening with readings of some of his poems. Families will participate in sample classes in music, dance and theatre as well as meeting the faculty.

The school is located at the Lewis A. Swyer Studios located behind the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs. The open house will take place in the school courtyard or in the studios in case of inclement weather.

The school was founded to further SPAC’s mission to ensure that students of all ages have the opportunity to experience the power of the art. The have classes for ages 18 and under, as well as classes for adults.

Fall classes officially begin September 20 and there is still time to register. More information about classes and the school can be found on the School for the Arts website.