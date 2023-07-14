SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Fans lining up to see Dave Matthews Band at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center hours before the event kicks off. Even with the night looking to turn out well, safety comes first for everyone rocking out.

After a false bomb threat ended a concert early last Saturday at the arts center, Park Police making sure resources are always available. “We believe that to be an isolated incident. It remains under investigation still. Is there a heightened awareness? Maybe so. We’re expecting approximately 50,000 to 55,000 people to traffic through here with the three concerts that are scheduled this weekend,” stated Seargent with Park Police, Frank McGarity.

With crews on the grounds in case of emergencies, some technology is being used to scope out danger from on high. “We call that the sky tower. It’s just an added tool, an observation post if you will. In addition to, we have the drones, then unmanned aircraft,” explained McGarity.

Attendees saying they weren’t aware of previous trouble at SPAC. One family coming all the way from Canada for their first time in the Spa City. “I feel safe, I feel secure, I feel happy, I’m excited, I’m ready!” exclaimed Tourist, Hannah Torraville.

Those who did know of last week’s hoax saying there’s more to life than worrying. “You can’t live in a box waiting like the boy in the plastic bubble because you’re terrified to go outside. You have to stand up and say, ‘Y’know, I’m going to live my life how I live it and hope for the best,'” described Attendee, Glen Holley.

And this certainly won’t be the last time many music fans will be coming out to SPAC. “Crowds are always good, people are always good and everybody’s always friendly. I love this place,” said Attendee, Jeffrey Bourget.