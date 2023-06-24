SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is hosting the 46th Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival from June 24 to 25. Two days of non-stop music has been set to go, no matter rain or shine. From jazz to roots, funk, blues and beyond, 21 bands are set to rock the area.

Producer of the festival, Danny Melnick, says since 1978 the event kicks off summer for the arts center. “We have amazing groups on two different stages. Tons of people and even though it’s been raining a little bit throughout the day [Saturday], people have been buying tickets at the gate,” stated Melnick.

Over 6,000 people are estimated to come out to SPAC each day of the festival. Melnick says Saratoga becomes a tourist destination during their busy season. “In all of our data analysis, draws over 45 percent from outside of Saratoga and the Capital District. They spend money on hotels, at the restaurants, at the shops,” said Melnick.

Tourists, Juliet Taho and Aad Jongejan, came all the way out from the Netherlands to enjoy some jazz. From Woodstock to Lake George, a variety of areas see some business.

“We get here early and then we go hiking and explore,” explained Taho. “Yeah, we just make a nice weekend, a holiday weekend,” said Jongejan.

The festival features a variety of food and vendors that were packed in between songs. Lynne Richardson from Buffalo says her family makes the drive every year for a weekend out.

“We love the diversity, we love the music and we just like being out in the open all day long enjoying each other. It’s just an awesome time,” described Richardson.