SPAC announces 2020 Classical Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SPAC planning its popular Classical Season with the return of New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. This year they will have premieres of Beethoven’s classic works in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

The New York City Ballet returns from July 14–18. The Company will present four captivating programs including the full-length story ballet Swan Lake, an evening dedicated to 20th Century Masters, a program showcasing three SPAC premieres and the SPAC premiere of Balanchine’s Haieff Divertimento.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform at SPAC August 5-22. Their bill includes the East Coast premiere of the Triple Concerto by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts composed for the genre-crossing ensemble Time for Three, and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess in Concert conducted by Marin Alsop. SPAC’s popular “Cinema Series” will return to delight audiences of all ages as the Orchestra accompanies, live to picture, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert; Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ in Concert and Bugs Bunny at the Symphony 30th Anniversary Edition.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will be performing from August 9-25 at the Spa Little Theatre. The group will explore the works of Beethoven. Audiences will also experience the SPAC debut of the critically acclaimed Calidore String Quartet, works never before performed at SPAC by female composers Joan Tower and Amy Beach, and debut appearances by cellist Inbal Segev and violinist Francisco Fullana.

Tickets will be available online here starting on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. to SPAC members and Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m. to the general public.