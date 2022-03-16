SAQUOIT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on multiple rape charges. State Police also charged him with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On Tuesday, March 15, the New York State Police in Herkimer, arrested Anthony R. Bonanza, 30, of Saquoit. He was charged with:

Rape 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Sexual Act 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Bonanza was arrested following an indictment handed down by a Herkimer County Grand Jury. Bonanza was remanded to Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 insurance bail bond.

The NYS Police were assisted by Herkimer County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center in Herkimer.