NYSP: 51-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault, providing alcohol to person under 21

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a 51-year-old Stuyvesant man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

In August State Police began investigating the possible sexual assault of a victim taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. The investigation determined Folmsbee provided an alcoholic beverage to the victim, who is under the age of 21, and then performed a criminal sexual act while the victim was incapacitated.

On December 23, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Scott W. Folmsbee, age 51, of Stuyvesant.

Charges:

Criminal Sexual Act in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the 1st Degree

Folmsbee was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Smalley of the town of Stockport Court and released on his own recognizance to return before the court on January 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.