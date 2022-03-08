HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, one person died after a fatal accident in Washington County. The person was only 34-year-old.

On Sunday, March 6, at around 12:22 a.m., the New York State Police in Greenwich responded to a fatal one-car accident on State Route 22 in Hebron.

An investigation determined that Jordan L. Cook, 34, of Granville was traveling north on State Route 22 in a 2005 Ford Focus when his vehicle left the roadway off the eastern shoulder. Cook’s vehicle struck a guiderail and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.

Cook was declared dead at the scene.