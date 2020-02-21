Southy’s Soft Serve donating weekend ice cream proceeds to South High Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As this year’s South High Marathon Dance approaches, many businesses and community outlets are working to support the annual fundraiser by raising help of their own. This weekend, it’s Southy’s Soft Serve stepping up to the plate, ready with ice cream by the scoop.

A mother and daughter wait for their ice cream at Southy’s Soft Serve, Friday in South Glens Falls.

The parlor, located at 75 Saratoga Ave. and connected to Southy’s Pizzeria, will be donating 20 percent of proceeds from sales over the weekend:

Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 9 p.m.

The parlor offers soft and hard flavors, as well as ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches made with homemade chocolate chip cookies.

A fresh batch of cookies used for ice cream sandwiches sits on the counter at Southy’s Soft Serve.

This isn’t the first time Southy’s has benefited the marathon dance. Last year, the ice cream parlor raised around $2,500 for the event. The ice cream side of the business has been running for the last four years.

Southy’s Pizzeria is involved in efforts to help the dance, too. On Feb. 26, 15 percent of all pizzeria sales will be donated to the marathon dance.

The menu board in the window at Southy’s Soft Serve.

The South High Marathon Dance is set for March 6 to 7. Click here for News 10 coverage of their list of beneficiaries for 2020, and here for a full list of remaining events leading up to the event where community members can support the dance.