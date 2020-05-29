Southwestern Vermont Medical Center introduces virtual waiting room

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) announced Friday that they will introduce a ‘virtual’ waiting room on Monday. The technology allows patients to call when they arrive in the parking lot and wait in their car. A text message will be sent when the provider is ready to see them. The number is (802) 447-5000.

To use the system a patient must be able to wait in their car and have a charged cell phone with them. Patients will receive a waiting room number when they receive the appointment reminder call. There will also be signs posted near the exterior doors of the hospital with the number. Those using public transit can still use waiting rooms with safety precautions in place.

Hospital leadership believes this will help create better social distancing in waiting rooms and help keep people safer. Patients will be required to wear a mask at all times during their appointment and while in the building. They are also asking patients to come alone unless they absolutely need assistance.

SVMC’s outpatient and inpatient surgeries and diagnostic services, like those for imaging and laboratory work, have resumed with enhanced safety protocols per the directive of Governor Phil Scott. The health system’s emergency department, ExpressCare, emergency surgical services, and most of its primary and specialty practices remained open during the pandemic.

