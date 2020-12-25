Southwestern Vermont hospital gets go-ahead for expansion

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Vermont health care regulators have given the go-ahead for plans to expand the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

The hospitals says the Green Mountain Care Board issued a certificate of need for the $26 million project.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring. It’s hoped the project can be finished by the fall of 2023.

The hospital will include the renovation of 7,700-square-feet of building space and the construction of another 6,700-square-feet. It will also create a new main entrance and relocate a number of departments.

