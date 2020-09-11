Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s virtual Family Fitness Fest open to kids regardless of location

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10)- Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s (SVSU) Family Fitness Fest will be held virtually this year. The free event is September 14-18 and is open to children between the ages of 4-14.

Children and teens can complete up to four tasks to be entered into a drawing at the end of the week. Drawing prizes must be picked up at the Mt. Anthony Union Middle School.

“Although of course, we would have loved to gather in person, holding a virtual event does allow for more children to participate. This is why we have made the conscious decision to not put any geographical barriers on the event, though we do require all prize winners to pick up any won items in person,” SVSU said.

Event categories are physical health, mental health, nutrition, health and wellness. Tasks include a virtual run, watching videos on yoga, how to deal with depression and anxiety. Participants will be asked to submit proof of completed tasks.

Prizes include:

Patio Raised Garden Bed

Cedar Raised Garden Bed 4×4

Garden Hand Tool Kit

Fiscars Hand Tool Set

Large Seed Starter Kit

Garden Starter Kit

Garden Digging Shovel

Welded Bow Rake

Ames Welded Garden Hoe

2-Tine Forged Spading Fork

Water Cans

Assorted Sports Equipment

LATEST STORIES