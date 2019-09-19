Southwest sells trademark peanuts online

(CNN)– Missing those Southwest peanuts? The airline is giving you another chance to enjoy the discontinued snack.

Southwest Airlines is now selling lightly salted and honey roasted peanut packs in a retro lunchbox. One bag of each flavor is placed inside each lunchbox. The price for this piece of nostalgia: $29.00. However, if you will have to wait for this lunchbox to fly to your doorstep. Southwest’s store says they are currently on back order. Customers can expect delivery in two to three weeks. That’s sometime around October 3.

Credit: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines removed the peanuts from their planes last year due to allergy concerns. Visit Southwest’s store here for the full product listing.