Southwest sells trademark peanuts online

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Southwest Airlines, Southwest The Store

(CNN)– Missing those Southwest peanuts? The airline is giving you another chance to enjoy the discontinued snack.

Posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Southwest Airlines is now selling lightly salted and honey roasted peanut packs in a retro lunchbox. One bag of each flavor is placed inside each lunchbox. The price for this piece of nostalgia: $29.00. However, if you will have to wait for this lunchbox to fly to your doorstep. Southwest’s store says they are currently on back order. Customers can expect delivery in two to three weeks. That’s sometime around October 3.

Credit: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines removed the peanuts from their planes last year due to allergy concerns. Visit Southwest’s store here for the full product listing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play