Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival returning for 2021

BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Hopridge Farms announced Monday the return of the Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Depot Street in Bennington, Vermont.

The sixth annual event lets people come and enjoy unlimited sampling of home-brewed beer, wine, mead, cider and more, plus entertainment and eats from the area’s food trucks.

“We are excited to be back with the Vermont Governor’s announcement that things will return to some sort of normal by July 4th,” says Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber. “We have partnered again with Hopridge and Will Gardner to produce an eclectic festival which is about brew, summer, music and friends. We are in constant communication with the Vermont Department of Health and our local medical center to ensure that we provide a safe, fun and healthy event for everyone.”

Tickets

VIP Tickets will be sold to allow participants into the event an hour earlier (at noon) to try rare and limited beverages. There are limited amounts of VIP tickets and General Admission tickets are projected to sell out fast so get yours now! Designated Driver tickets are also available; head online to purchase tickets and for additional festival information.

Brewers

“Our Brewers are so anxious to return to Bennington for another home brew festival” said Will Gardner, Festival Organizer. “Having missed the Summer 2020 and Winter 2021 Festivals they are chomping at the bit to share their delicious beverages to a crowd, safely of course!

Gardner continues, “We have seen professional level beers and amateur brewers emerge from previous Winter and Summer Homebrews. When we began to partner with the Chamber we had this vision of creating an ecosystem and testing ground for home brewers to showcase their brews, get feedback and grow. Over the past 5 years we have seen many of our amateur brewers enter into the professional industry with one being a head brewer at a local shop, while three others have opened up their own breweries – one here in Bennington (Farm Road Brewing), another in Fort Edward, NY (Slick Fin Brewing Company), and yet another in Queensbury, NY (Bloodville Brewery).

Seth Barrows was a participant at the homebrew festivals before he went on to recently open Farm Road Brewing in downtown Bennington. Sean Dunleavy had also been a participant at the festivals while opening Harvest Brewing on South Street in Bennington.

Harrington adds, “From the start of these festivals and now seeing the landscape five years later, we’re witnessing some very talented players in the brewing arena pop up. With Bennington’s proximity to areas like the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, the Berkshires, New York City, and Boston being so close, it makes sense to have more action here in Southwestern Vermont, considering where we are geographically. I am amazed that at every Homebrew event the beer is as good if not better than commercial beer. The home brewers from our region are as good as they come!”

Vendors

Vendors at the Summer Homebrew Festival will also be on hand selling local art, chocolates, hot sauces, kimchi and more. Past vendors have included Audreys Art, Hoppy Valley, Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped Hot Sauces, That’s Different Chocolates, and Rooted In Vermont: Vermont Farm to Plate Network.

Food

The festival will feature multiple food trucks that focus on classic American food, as well as southern barbeque.

Music

Music has always been a feature at the Summer Homebrew and this year won’t be any different. Multiple bands will be set up and playing for the crowd.

Safety

There will be many changes to the festival this year to make it as safe as possible for everyone. Increased spacing, one use disposable/recyclable cups, and guidance from the Vermont Department of Health will be followed.

Sponsors

“As with all our events, we simply could not do it without our community of sponsors,” adds Harrington. “They will be at the festival and we encourage patrons to say hello and have a conversation with them as they have helped to put this event on. Our current sponsors include TPW as the host sponsor, The Bank of Bennington, Farm Road Brewing, our media sponsors The Bennington Banner and CAT-TV. We thank them very much for their encouragement and generosity!”

For more information visit the website online.