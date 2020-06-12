Southern Tier counties advocate for control of graduation plans

Breaking News
by: George Stockburger

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — County leaders in the Southern Tier are advocating for local control of high school graduation plans.

Earlier this week the Governor approved outdoor graduations in the state starting on June 26, provided there are only 150 people in attendance.

Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, and Chenango counties were each represented in a letter sent to the Governor. The region highlighted its low COVID-19 infection rates and related public health metrics in their push for control over graduation plans.

Southern Tier Graduation Letter by George Stockburger on Scribd

