CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Southern Saratoga YMCA is hosting a Chicken & Pickle fundraiser on Thursday, November 2. Members and non-members can enjoy a mouthwatering Brooks BBQ chicken dinner and an evening of pickleball for $35.

Patrons can arrive anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to pick up their meals. Pickleball will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a round-robin format. The YMCA encourages players to register soon as there are only 16 spots available.

The fundraiser will be held outdoors, weather permitting, so patrons are encouraged to dress accordingly. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

For those interested in just the dinner, a meal that includes a half chicken, baked potato, macaroni salad, and a roll with butter costs $20. Patrons can also order a half-chicken without the sides for $12. The meals will be available for take-out only. Click here to register.

For more information about Chicken & Pickle, contact Jennifer Kendrick at jkendrick@cdymca.org.