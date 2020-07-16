Southbound I-787 Exit 6 off-ramp closed this weekend, northbound ramp closed next weekend

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the southbound I-787 Exit 6 off-ramp to Route 32 (Broadway) in Menands, Albany County, will be closed this weekend as NYSDOT will be performing resurfacing and pavement work.

The DOT says the closure is scheduled to start Friday at 8 p.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen by Monday at 6 a.m.

Drivers on southbound I-787 are advised to take Exit 7W to travel westbound on Route 378 to reach Route 32.

The DOT says the following weekend, the northbound I-787 Exit 6 off-ramp to Route 32 (Broadway) is scheduled to be closed, starting Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen by Monday, July 27 at 6 a.m.

Drivers on northbound I-787 that weekend are advised to take the same detour — Exit 7W to travel westbound on Route 378 to reach Route 32.

The DOT reminds drivers to slow down and Move Over when safely possible for vehicles with red, white, blue, amber, or green lights including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver license suspension.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, click here, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

