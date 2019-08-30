South Troy Pool will not reopen this summer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After years of disrepair and months of rehab work, the South Troy pool will officially stay closed for the remained of the summer, according to the Troy Mayor’s Office.

“After many months of tireless work to renovate the South End Pool, and in consultation with City staff, we are saddened to announce the facility will be unable to reopen this summer,” said the Mayor’s Office in a statement Friday morning.

The pool has been closed due to disrepair for the last two summers. The city has been working to complete extensive repairs over the last several months, hoping to finish the project in time to reopen the pool this summer. In the end, newly discovered issues with the structure of the pool, and an unusually rainy spring and summer, meant the city could not complete the repair work before the fall.

The Mayor’s Office says what began as a short-term repair project eventually became a complete renovation of the pool facilities which should extend the useful life of the pool for another 15 years.

Updates to the pool facilities include:

“Installation of a gutter and liner system, a completely rebuilt water filtration and chemical treatment system, new changing rooms, rebuilt bathrooms, skylights, new electrical lines and energy efficient lighting, new plumbing, a new roof for the facilities building, and the addition of a pool lift to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.”

The Mayor’s Office says they still expect to complete the pool deck repairs this summer, in time for an opening day in 2020.