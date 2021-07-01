South Troy Pool to re-open July 6: What can swimmers expect?

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting July 6th, Troy families can soon make a splash at the South Troy Pool!

“It has been a long, long time getting this up back and running,” says Devaunte Thornton, Assistant Pool Supervisor. Close to four years be to exact. With over grown weeds, cracked concrete, and other safety risks, the South Troy Pool had to close at the end of the 2016 summer season. Costing nearly $2M, renovations were done to the pool and the rest of the facility. “They updated quite a lot of things. The new concrete, the liners in the pool, the fence is new, we did raise the water levels a bit,” Devaunte adds.

The pool is opening with a free lunch program for the little ones. The Collar City is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area to serve meals Monday through Friday all summer long. The free lunch program will run on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and will be available for kids up to age 17. BGCCA will also provide lifeguards and swimming lessons.

The pool will open at 50% capacity, approximately fitting 120 swimmers at a time. Earlier in June, the City Council approved to permanently waive all pool fees for residents.

“We’re taking extra precautions this summer to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic…It’s important that City residents follow the instructions of staff during their visit to the South Troy pool to keep everyone safe in compliance with NYS health guidelines. Because the coronavirus has limited the availability of recreational opportunities, we are pleased to waive entry fees this summer for the enjoyment of Troy residents and families.” Mayor Patrick Madden

“More importantly the fees, for a lot of the kids, a lot of the families that come to our troy pools — they may not have the means to a backyard, to a pool. Or the means even have a car and head to Lake George or head down to New Jersey to the ocean so this is their summer vacation,” says Carmella Mantello, Troy City Council President.

In Lansingburgh, officials hope to replace the Knickerbocker Pool and to have it up and running by 2022.

The pool is expected to close for the season on Sunday, August 29th.