South Troy Pool to open July 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Thursday that the South Troy Pool will open Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. Access to the pool will be limited to Troy residents only. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The pool has been closed for several years as the city worked to renovate the facility.

The City will provide free swimming lessons for children at the South Troy pool this summer. Lessons will be held Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, beginning Monday, July 27.

Lessons will be available in two sessions (July 27 – August 7, and August 10 – August 21). Registration is required for participants. For more information on swim lessons, or to register your child, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at (518) 270-1125.

The free lunch program will be provided at the South Troy Pool by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. The program will be available Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., for children ages 17 and under.

The mayor also announced that entrance fees have been waived for City residents under the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency.

“We’re pleased to officially reopen the South Troy swimming pool for public enjoyment this summer. Updates to this facility represent a complete renovation that improves safety for patrons, increases accessibility for individuals with disabilities, and will add decades of life to the facility with proper maintenance. I applaud the work of Deputy Mayor Kurzejeski, the Department of Engineering, including Todd Dickinson, and Parks & Recreation staff who worked tirelessly to reopen the South Troy pool this year. We look forward to welcoming back swimmers for the first of many seasons of summer fun,” Mayor Madden said.

“This is great news for the youth of South Troy and all of our City,” noted Eileen McDermott (D6) whose district the pool is located. “The South Troy pool has a long history of providing a fun and safe place for young children and families in the community to cool off during hot summers. I’m so pleased that tradition can now continue.”

Council President Prop Tempore Ken Zalewski (D5) said, “I’m thrilled to hear that Mayor Patrick Madden waived the admission fees during the 2020 swim season. We want to do all we can to help residents during the economic uncertainty of COVID-19.”

Anasha Cummings (D4) noted “The pool project turned into much more than was originally expected. However, we can all look with pride on the finished product. Not a band-aid but a rebuild that, if taken care of, will last for years of Troy youth.”

Sue Steele (D3) also applauded the diligence of the Madden administration in “doing the job right and not bending to pressure to settle for a shoddy job. Kudos for the partnership between the City and the Troy Boys & Girls Club. Thank also to Assemblyman John McDonald who helped secure the necessary funding to do the pool construction correctly.”

Safety Precautions

Admittance to the pool will be limited to City of Troy residents only

Visitors will be required to present proof of residency during their visit (ex. driver’s license, utility bill, school I.D., or other gov’t issued identification)

A 50-person capacity limit will be instituted at the South Troy Pool

Entrance fees have been waived for City residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Restrooms with be available, but changing rooms will be closed. City residents should come dressed to swim

Visitors should practice social distancing (maintaining 6 feet distance from other people) when not in the water

Use of a mask or face covering is required in public. However, visitors should NOT wear a face covering in the water

Renovations

New roof and skylights on the amenities building

Interior of amenities building repainted, lighting re-wired, bathrooms re-plumbed, and changing rooms rebuilt

Replacement of pump and filtration room, including installation of new plumbing lines and wiring

Replacement of compromised sections of concrete pool walls, and installation of a new liner and gutter system

Replacement of exterior fencing around facility

Installation of new concrete decking

Addition of pool lift to increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities

Restoration of splash pad (located behind amenities building)

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES