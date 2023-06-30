TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The city of Troy is kicking off summer with the opening of the South Troy Pool. When it comes to the 4th of July weekend, families know where to cool off in between all of the festivities.

With the start of summer, who doesn’t think of going to the pool? The Boys & Girls Club helps Capital Region youth through a variety of programs. The group employs lifeguards and offers free swim classes to keep the pool safe.

Devaunte Thornton with the Boys & Girls Club says from young kids to adults, knowing basic swimming skills is important, even for those who don’t use pools. “You never know when you’ll find yourself in a situation when your near water or someone else is. It’s good to know how to save yourself or someone else. Not only is it an open swim between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., we also offer swim lessons 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” explained Thornton.

Mayor Patrick Madden says the pool has been around since the 1960’s. The rebuilt pool was brought back in 2020, ready to stand the test of time.

“This pool was actually constructed in 1960 if I’m not mistaken. I used to swim here when I was a kid, that’s how old it is,” described Madden.

No matter how many years have passed, Madden believes everyone in the city should be able to enjoy a nice day at the pool. “There’s still a lot of people that just don’t have that option [at home]. It’s oppressively hot in the summer these days so it’s a nice opportunity to cool off.”