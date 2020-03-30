South Troy Industrial Road Project moving forward after 25 years

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday, after over 25 years in the making, Troy mayor Patrick Madden announced bidding has opened for phase one of the South Troy Industrial Road project. This phase of the project will include construction of 1.3 miles of new roads from the intersection of Main St. and Burden Ave., heading north to Monroe St. With the new roadway comes, sidewalks, signage, and the demolition of a vacant building next to the old Alamo dumpsite.

Before demolition, this abandoned building located on the Alamo perimeter wall, will need to have the asbestos removed.

The new road section will veer to the east as it passes the New Penn building, angling over to the railroad tracks. From there it will follow along with the tracks heading north to Monroe St.

The new section of the Troy Industrial Pkwy will run alongside the railroad tracks.

Also included will be an upgrade intersection at Main St. and Burden Ave, and the addition of a drainage system.

An improved intersection at Main St. and Burden Ave. in S. Troy is part of phase one.

All bids are due by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

This is an aerial view of the proposed project.

