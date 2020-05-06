South Troy construction to affect traffic and parking on 4th Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials in Troy issued a construction advisory Wednesday as part of the South Troy Neighborhood Reinvestment Project.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, and lasting through June, workers will install street lights, plant trees, and stamp utility strip areas on 4th Street between Jackson Street and Canal Avenue. They’ll also plant grass seeds at the pocket park at 2nd and Jackson Streets.

The City will post parking restrictions on affected areas of 4th Street, starting in designated work zones on the west side of the street. Drivers should follow traffic restrictions, slow down in work zones, and watch for flaggers or equipment on the road.

Overall, the project includes work on both sides of 4th Street, and may also cover adjacent streets. Street traffic will remain northbound, one-way, and pedestrians can use sidewalks on the east side.

Although access to homes and businesses will be maintained during construction, residents and businesses should park on the east side or on side streets. Once work is done on the west side, restrictions will shift to the east side of 4th Street.

This is the third year—”phase three”—of street improvements in South Troy, part Troy’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan. 2019’s Phase two was on 2nd Street. The plan is part of a federally-funded, Community Development Block Grant program grant to upgrade sidewalks, curbs, lighting, trees, and utilities in targeted neighborhoods like South Troy.

Mayor Madden says, “Federal assistance for efforts like the South Troy Neighborhood Reinvestment Project enables us to make significant investments in our community that enhance quality of life and improve mobility for Troy residents of all ages and abilities.”

LATEST STORIES