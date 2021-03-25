South High names beneficiaries for 2021 marathon dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 44th annual South High Marathon Dance has announced its list of beneficiaries, days after it was announced that this year’s fundraiser would be held at The Great Escape amusement park in Lake George to better accommodate COVID-19 safety.

Every year, the dance raises money for families and community organizations fighting debilitating illnesses. Last year, they raised $801,281 during their 26-hour dance in early March.

This year’s dance is set for April 30.

Individual families to benefit from this year’s fundraiser include the families of:

Todd Ash

Alyssa Bessey

Jerry Brauser

Arthur Coon

Tammy Corbett

Jakob French

Sophia Glans

Finn Herringshaw

Kelly Moore

Christina Perry

Cara Rumrill

Kaitlin Valla

Shane Walsh

Community organizations to benefit from the dance include:

Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast New York

American Red Cross of Northeast New York

Angel Names Association

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cancer Center Community Crusader

Jeanne Feline Corp

Moreau Community Center

Operation Adopt A Soldier

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

Saratoga Center for the Family

South Glens Falls Kindness Closet

Around 600 students will participate in the dance on April 30, which will take place in a large pavilion space in the Six Flags park. All participants in the park will have to have a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours before the dance.

Audiences will not be allowed in, but the dance will be livestreamed online.

Cash donations cannot be accepted this year. Instead, donations to the dance effort can be made online through the official marathon dance website.

Other events typically held during the dance, such as the silent auction and 50/50 raffle, will instead be held online.