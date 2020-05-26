South High Marathon Dance thanks donors, releases donation numbers

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South High Marathon Dance sent out a release over the weekend thanking the individuals and businesses who raised funds to drive this year’s dance forward.
The dance, held this year on March 6-7, raises money yearly for beneficiaries in the communities fighting debilitating illness. The month leading up to the event is full of businesses raising funds to support the event.
The dance’s organizers also announced the dates for their 2021 dance. Next year’s event is set for March 5-6, 2021.
The businesses recognized were broken down by category of how much they raised to support the dance.
The full list is as follows:
Donations up to $100
- Abby’s Cookie Jar
- Adirondack Theater Festival
- Asia Delight
- B&R Auto Repair
- Blooming Deals
- Bodies By Jay
- Brooklyn Pizza
- Driscoll Foods
- Ft. Edward Friday Knitters
- Gourmet Cafe
- Hill Electric
- Home Depot
- King Kutz NY
- Kreativelykat
- Laura’s Vintage
- Longfellows
- Major League Barbers
- Mike Paul’s Barber Shop
- Minky Mink
- New Attitudes Salon & Spa
- New Way Lunch
- Northshire Book Store
- Old Saratoga Wine & Spirits
- Olde Bryan Inn
- Olive Garden
- Panda Garden
- Proctors
- Scotty’s @ Exit 16
- Sorrentino’s Deli
- South High Bulldog Booster Club
- Steves Place
- Tropical Tann
- Young Living Essential Oils
- 99 Restaurant
Donations between $100 – $249
- Abraham Wing Teachers Association
- Ace Hardware Warehouse
- Acupuncture Nirvana
- Adirondack Axe
- Adirondack Winery
- Advantage Press
- Bay Meadows Golf Club
- Beans Country Store
- Best Kitchen
- BMD Management
- Bob Bissonette Insurance
- Cake’s by Kate
- Carriage Traders
- Cayman Tanning
- Choice Heating and Cooling
- Cooks Lawn and Landscape
- Cool Beans
- Core Group Sales
- Country Witch
- Creative Styles Salon
- Detail Werx
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dr Sydney R. Hochman
- Eastern NY Parrothead Club
- Elle Salon
- Esthetics By Paige
- Fort Edward Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary
- Four Dog Grooming
- Fr. Robert A Nugent Council 11160
- Functional Ceramic Forms
- Garcia Plastic & Hand Surgery
- Giavano’s
- Graphic Acuity
- Haanen Packard Machinery
- Hallwear
- Hartford Faculty Association
- Humbuggs Food & Spirits
- Hutchins Engineering PLLC
- Infinite Mobility
- Karen Judd, ESQ
- Kettlewell & Edwards Fine Art & Framing
- Kingsbury National Golf Club
- Kipper’s Clippers
- Kline & Boyd
- Lake George Dinner Theatre
- Lake George Massage & Day Spa
- Lake George Shoreline Cruises
- Lake George Steamboat Company
- Lowe’s
- Martin, Harding and Mazzotti, LLP
- Mickey McGivern Stable
- Miller Mechanical Services
- Mohan’s Glen Dew
- Mr. Bill’s Carhop
- New Way Lunch of Queensbury
- North Country Property Management
- Parker & Hammond
- Pizza Hut
- Pools Plus
- R & T Antiques
- R.L. Chase Builder
- RAY Supply
- Remarkable Finish Hair Salon
- Rosary Altar Society at St. Michaels
- Sagamore
- Saratoga Cleaners
- Saratoga Hospital
- Saratoga P.T. Associates
- Sassy Curls Hair Salon
- Sorano’s Greenhouses
- South Glens Falls Self Storage
- Starbucks
- State Farm Insurance
- Stumpy’s Pizzeria
- Styles by Angel Spada
- Sweet Electric
- The Algonquin
- The Spa Studio
- The Wound Healing Center at GFH
- Touch of an Angel Florist
- Toyota #802
- Tri County Cab
- Tuff Kote Flooring
- Violet’s of Saratoga
- Warren Tire Service Center
- Wicks from the Sticks
- Wiggle Worms Playland
- William Murray
- X-tra Mart – Drake Petroleum Corp
- YMCA of Glens Falls Area
Donations between $250 – $499
- Adirondack Trust Company
- Adrienne Torebka
- Amy Ogburn
- Amy Tirelli
- Andritz Employee Assoc. Charitable Fund
- Angelina’s
- Barbara Webster
- Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C.
- Brian O’Donnell
- Bridging People & Places
- Bullpen Enterprises
- Carol Marx
- Counter Concepts
- Custom Concrete Coatings
- David Cheney
- Donohue and Higgins
- Dr. Stepanie Jorgensen
- Drywall Center
- D. William O’Connor
- Dunkin Donuts
- Ellen Ostrander
- Esin Fuels
- Fort William Henry Hotel
- General Roofing Contractors
- Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs
- Heather Craner
- Holcomb Construction
- Jodi Yando
- Jostens
- Joyce Butterfield
- Julie Studnicky
- K & J Electric Co.
- Kathleen Hallenbeck
- Kelly O’Donnell
- Kelly’s Angels
- Key Impact Sales
- Kiana Bennett
- Landmark Motor Inn
- M. Rahal Jewelers
- Margaret Doherty
- Mark Frost
- Mazzone Hospitality
- McKenzie Drywall
- Mechelle Barden
- Michael Howard
- Michelle Rittereiser
- Moon Realty of Hudson Falls
- Nicole Abrams
- Nicole Young
- Northern Poolscapes
- NYSCOPBA
- NYSCOPBA Washington
- OrthoNY
- Patricia Barton
- Patricia Hassett
- Pearl Rabine
- Price Chopper #40
- Queensbury CSD Faculty & Staff
- Rebecca Wood
- Recovery Sports Grill
- Robert Murray
- Russell Smith
- Sally’s Country Hen House
- Samara Petty
- St. Therese Chapel
- Subway SGF
- Sunshine Catering
- Susan Didio
- The Architectural Collaborative
- Tiki Party Rentals
- Trish Myott
- WB Mason
- Wishing Well
Donations between $500 – $999
- Above All Party Rentals
- Action Septic-Shaw’s Septic Service
- Act with Respect Always
- Adirondack Salt Cave
- Aidan MacDonald
- Alpin Haus RV
- American Iron & Crane
- American Legion Post 574 Legion Riders
- Askco Electric Supply Co.
- B.G. Lenders Service
- Bunker Hill Creamery
- Chez Pierre
- Coach’s Corner
- Craig & Abby LaFave
- Emily Cooper
- Fidelity Charitable
- First Baptist Church Thrift Shoppe
- Fitzgerald Brothers
- Garvey Hyundai
- Gateway Dermatology
- Glens Falls Tae Kwon Do
- Gordon Woodworth
- Grasshopper Gardens
- Hill & Markes
- Hometown Awards & Engraving
- Hudson Falls Teachers Association
- Impressive Imprints
- Jack Hall Plumbing & Heating
- Janet Anderson
- Jenkins, Beecher & Bethel LLP
- John Lebrun
- Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls
- Kristi Manning
- Kristin Osborn
- Lake George Teachers Association
- Lehigh Hanson Cement Group
- Mahoney Notify Plus
- Matt Pusatere
- Meredithe Smith
- Michelle Hadden
- Moreau Home School Association
- Morning Star Excavation & Septic
- NBT Bank
- New Era Entertainment
- Northeast Hot Air RVERS
- OLeary Overhead Door
- Pa’s Pistols
- Park Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Performance Industrial
- Pizza Jerks
- Queensbury Methodist Church
- Queensbury VFW Auxiliary 6196
- Quentin Howe Foundation
- R & J Kerr, Inc.
- Rich Home Exteriors
- Rich Schermerhorn
- Rozell Industries
- Saratoga Springs Digital
- Seeley Office Systems
- SGF Class of 2010
- Sky Zone – Clifton Park
- Sky Zone – Queensbury
- South Glens Falls CSEA
- South Queensbury Vol. Fire Co
- Telescope Casual Furniture
- Texas Roadhouse
- The GYM 518
- The Way Clothing Store
- United Methodist Church – Fortsville
- Vera Bradley Outlet
- Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli
Donations between $1,000 – $2,499
- Action Equipment & Supply
- Adirondack Rehabilitation Medicine
- Adirondack Volleyball Association
- BSN Sports
- Cardinale’s Car Care
- The Chronicle
- Common Roots
- Cordell & Cordell, P.C.
- Craft on 9
- Cynthia Suprenant
- D’ELLA Auto Group
- D.A. Collins Companies
- DeCrescente Distributing
- Docksider
- Downtown Social
- Freihofer’s
- G. Martin & Son Electric
- Glens Falls National Bank
- Hawkins Restaurants
- Hudson River Community Credit Union
- Jonathan Reid
- JPG Homes
- Kingpin’s Alley
- Linda Ross
- Lisa O’Donnell
- Louis Yellen
- Margarita Capozucca
- Noble Ace Hardware
- O’Brien Insurance Agency
- Pioneer Bank Foundation
- Raphael Nadi
- Rehabilitation Consulting & Construction
- Robert Killian
- Saratoga Strike Zone
- South Glens Falls Faculty Association
- South High Hockey Association
- Susan Cormie
- Talk of the Town
- Timothy J. Alden
- Tonia Ray
- Traveler’s Insurance
- UA Local 773 Plumbers & Steamfitters
- Warrensburg Teachers Association
- Wheelabrator Technologies
- Whiteman Chevrolet
Donations between $2,500 – $4,999
- Arca Ink
- Dango’s
- Martha Mitchell
- MCC Knitters
- Northeast Promotional Group
- Peppermill
- Pretty Hot Mess
- Southy’s Pizzeria
- Stewarts
- St. Michael’s Church
Donations of $5,000 or more
- Eagles Club of South Glens Falls
- Glens Falls Faculty Association
- Hannaford
- Irving Tissue
- jk Photography
- Massies
- Six Flags Great Escape & Lodge
- Switchback Web Development
Donation of services
- Action Equipment
- Adirondack Two-Way Radio
- New York State Police
- Saratoga County Sheriff
- Saratoga Springs CSD
- South Glens Falls CSD
- Target Distribution
- The Great Escape
- Washington County Dept. of Public Safety
- Wells Communication
The release noted that donations made directly to a student or through an elementary school fundraiser may not be listed.
