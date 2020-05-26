South High Marathon Dance thanks donors, releases donation numbers

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South High Marathon Dance sent out a release over the weekend thanking the individuals and businesses who raised funds to drive this year’s dance forward.

The dance, held this year on March 6-7, raises money yearly for beneficiaries in the communities fighting debilitating illness. The month leading up to the event is full of businesses raising funds to support the event.

The dance’s organizers also announced the dates for their 2021 dance. Next year’s event is set for March 5-6, 2021.

The businesses recognized were broken down by category of how much they raised to support the dance.

The full list is as follows:

Donations up to $100

Abby’s Cookie Jar

Adirondack Theater Festival

Asia Delight

B&R Auto Repair

Blooming Deals

Bodies By Jay

Brooklyn Pizza

Driscoll Foods

Ft. Edward Friday Knitters

Gourmet Cafe

Hill Electric

Home Depot

King Kutz NY

Kreativelykat

Laura’s Vintage

Longfellows

Major League Barbers

Mike Paul’s Barber Shop

Minky Mink

New Attitudes Salon & Spa

New Way Lunch

Northshire Book Store

Old Saratoga Wine & Spirits

Olde Bryan Inn

Olive Garden

Panda Garden

Proctors

Scotty’s @ Exit 16

Sorrentino’s Deli

South High Bulldog Booster Club

Steves Place

Tropical Tann

Young Living Essential Oils

99 Restaurant

Donations between $100 – $249

Abraham Wing Teachers Association

Ace Hardware Warehouse

Acupuncture Nirvana

Adirondack Axe

Adirondack Winery

Advantage Press

Bay Meadows Golf Club

Beans Country Store

Best Kitchen

BMD Management

Bob Bissonette Insurance

Cake’s by Kate

Carriage Traders

Cayman Tanning

Choice Heating and Cooling

Cooks Lawn and Landscape

Cool Beans

Core Group Sales

Country Witch

Creative Styles Salon

Detail Werx

Domino’s Pizza

Dr Sydney R. Hochman

Eastern NY Parrothead Club

Elle Salon

Esthetics By Paige

Fort Edward Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary

Four Dog Grooming

Fr. Robert A Nugent Council 11160

Functional Ceramic Forms

Garcia Plastic & Hand Surgery

Giavano’s

Graphic Acuity

Haanen Packard Machinery

Hallwear

Hartford Faculty Association

Humbuggs Food & Spirits

Hutchins Engineering PLLC

Infinite Mobility

Karen Judd, ESQ

Kettlewell & Edwards Fine Art & Framing

Kingsbury National Golf Club

Kipper’s Clippers

Kline & Boyd

Lake George Dinner Theatre

Lake George Massage & Day Spa

Lake George Shoreline Cruises

Lake George Steamboat Company

Lowe’s

Martin, Harding and Mazzotti, LLP

Mickey McGivern Stable

Miller Mechanical Services

Mohan’s Glen Dew

Mr. Bill’s Carhop

New Way Lunch of Queensbury

North Country Property Management

Parker & Hammond

Pizza Hut

Pools Plus

R & T Antiques

R.L. Chase Builder

RAY Supply

Remarkable Finish Hair Salon

Rosary Altar Society at St. Michaels

Sagamore

Saratoga Cleaners

Saratoga Hospital

Saratoga P.T. Associates

Sassy Curls Hair Salon

Sorano’s Greenhouses

South Glens Falls Self Storage

Starbucks

State Farm Insurance

Stumpy’s Pizzeria

Styles by Angel Spada

Sweet Electric

The Algonquin

The Spa Studio

The Wound Healing Center at GFH

Touch of an Angel Florist

Toyota #802

Tri County Cab

Tuff Kote Flooring

Violet’s of Saratoga

Warren Tire Service Center

Wicks from the Sticks

Wiggle Worms Playland

William Murray

X-tra Mart – Drake Petroleum Corp

YMCA of Glens Falls Area

Donations between $250 – $499

Adirondack Trust Company

Adrienne Torebka

Amy Ogburn

Amy Tirelli

Andritz Employee Assoc. Charitable Fund

Angelina’s

Barbara Webster

Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C.

Brian O’Donnell

Bridging People & Places

Bullpen Enterprises

Carol Marx

Counter Concepts

Custom Concrete Coatings

David Cheney

Donohue and Higgins

Dr. Stepanie Jorgensen

Drywall Center

D. William O’Connor

Dunkin Donuts

Ellen Ostrander

Esin Fuels

Fort William Henry Hotel

General Roofing Contractors

Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs

Heather Craner

Holcomb Construction

Jodi Yando

Jostens

Joyce Butterfield

Julie Studnicky

K & J Electric Co.

Kathleen Hallenbeck

Kelly O’Donnell

Kelly’s Angels

Key Impact Sales

Kiana Bennett

Landmark Motor Inn

M. Rahal Jewelers

Margaret Doherty

Mark Frost

Mazzone Hospitality

McKenzie Drywall

Mechelle Barden

Michael Howard

Michelle Rittereiser

Moon Realty of Hudson Falls

Nicole Abrams

Nicole Young

Northern Poolscapes

NYSCOPBA

NYSCOPBA Washington

OrthoNY

Patricia Barton

Patricia Hassett

Pearl Rabine

Price Chopper #40

Queensbury CSD Faculty & Staff

Rebecca Wood

Recovery Sports Grill

Robert Murray

Russell Smith

Sally’s Country Hen House

Samara Petty

St. Therese Chapel

Subway SGF

Sunshine Catering

Susan Didio

The Architectural Collaborative

Tiki Party Rentals

Trish Myott

WB Mason

Wishing Well

Donations between $500 – $999

Above All Party Rentals

Action Septic-Shaw’s Septic Service

Act with Respect Always

Adirondack Salt Cave

Aidan MacDonald

Alpin Haus RV

American Iron & Crane

American Legion Post 574 Legion Riders

Askco Electric Supply Co.

B.G. Lenders Service

Bunker Hill Creamery

Chez Pierre

Coach’s Corner

Craig & Abby LaFave

Emily Cooper

Fidelity Charitable

First Baptist Church Thrift Shoppe

Fitzgerald Brothers

Garvey Hyundai

Gateway Dermatology

Glens Falls Tae Kwon Do

Gordon Woodworth

Grasshopper Gardens

Hill & Markes

Hometown Awards & Engraving

Hudson Falls Teachers Association

Impressive Imprints

Jack Hall Plumbing & Heating

Janet Anderson

Jenkins, Beecher & Bethel LLP

John Lebrun

Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls

Kristi Manning

Kristin Osborn

Lake George Teachers Association

Lehigh Hanson Cement Group

Mahoney Notify Plus

Matt Pusatere

Meredithe Smith

Michelle Hadden

Moreau Home School Association

Morning Star Excavation & Septic

NBT Bank

New Era Entertainment

Northeast Hot Air RVERS

OLeary Overhead Door

Pa’s Pistols

Park Heritage Federal Credit Union

Performance Industrial

Pizza Jerks

Queensbury Methodist Church

Queensbury VFW Auxiliary 6196

Quentin Howe Foundation

R & J Kerr, Inc.

Rich Home Exteriors

Rich Schermerhorn

Rozell Industries

Saratoga Springs Digital

Seeley Office Systems

SGF Class of 2010

Sky Zone – Clifton Park

Sky Zone – Queensbury

South Glens Falls CSEA

South Queensbury Vol. Fire Co

Telescope Casual Furniture

Texas Roadhouse

The GYM 518

The Way Clothing Store

United Methodist Church – Fortsville

Vera Bradley Outlet

Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli

Donations between $1,000 – $2,499

Action Equipment & Supply

Adirondack Rehabilitation Medicine

Adirondack Volleyball Association

BSN Sports

Cardinale’s Car Care

The Chronicle

Common Roots

Cordell & Cordell, P.C.

Craft on 9

Cynthia Suprenant

D’ELLA Auto Group

D.A. Collins Companies

DeCrescente Distributing

Docksider

Downtown Social

Freihofer’s

G. Martin & Son Electric

Glens Falls National Bank

Hawkins Restaurants

Hudson River Community Credit Union

Jonathan Reid

JPG Homes

Kingpin’s Alley

Linda Ross

Lisa O’Donnell

Louis Yellen

Margarita Capozucca

Noble Ace Hardware

O’Brien Insurance Agency

Pioneer Bank Foundation

Raphael Nadi

Rehabilitation Consulting & Construction

Robert Killian

Saratoga Strike Zone

South Glens Falls Faculty Association

South High Hockey Association

Susan Cormie

Talk of the Town

Timothy J. Alden

Tonia Ray

Traveler’s Insurance

UA Local 773 Plumbers & Steamfitters

Warrensburg Teachers Association

Wheelabrator Technologies

Whiteman Chevrolet

Donations between $2,500 – $4,999

Arca Ink

Dango’s

Martha Mitchell

MCC Knitters

Northeast Promotional Group

Peppermill

Pretty Hot Mess

Southy’s Pizzeria

Stewarts

St. Michael’s Church

Donations of $5,000 or more

Eagles Club of South Glens Falls

Glens Falls Faculty Association

Hannaford

Irving Tissue

jk Photography

Massies

Six Flags Great Escape & Lodge

Switchback Web Development

Donation of services

Action Equipment

Adirondack Two-Way Radio

New York State Police

Saratoga County Sheriff

Saratoga Springs CSD

South Glens Falls CSD

Target Distribution

The Great Escape

Washington County Dept. of Public Safety

Wells Communication

The release noted that donations made directly to a student or through an elementary school fundraiser may not be listed.

Latest stories