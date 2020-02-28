South High Marathon Dance spans generations in setup for 43rd year of charity

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next Friday, South High’s gymnasium will be fully decked out like Caribbean, the chosen theme of this year’s South High Marathon Dance. That theme includes hand-made decorations like a mermaid, dolphin and huge pirate ship. This week, students involved with the dance are putting all of those together, as just a few of the things to do in the days leading up to the event.
It’s not just about helping those in need, though. The dance connects generations of the very community it supports, and which supports it, from current students who were once helped by it to teachers who once danced and now advise.
The dance is set for March 6. Last year’s event raised a record-setting $837,859 for beneficiaries.
The full list of this year’s beneficiaries for the marathon dance:
- Charles Aiken
- Ryan Alger
- Jennifer Annis
- Lillian Baker
- Janet Baker Pratt
- David Bennett
- Alice Charette
- Esme Clark
- Connie Himes
- Nolan Jacox
- Isabella Lauzon
- Milana Lefebvre
- Joshua McCane
- Kelsey Murphy
- Robert Murray
- Robert Neumann
- Nick Clark
- Stephanie Rosa
- Jennifer Ryan
- Danita Shortte
- Linda Tucker
- Royce Younes
The full list of organizations benefitted:
- Adopt A Soldier
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Angel Names Association
- Buddies Blankets and Bears
- Dysautonomia International
- Food for Thought
- Gateway House of Peace
- Habitat for Humanity
- Kelly’s Angels, Inc.
- Moreau Community Center
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga Co.
- The Open Door Mission
- Upstate NY Autism Alliance
- Veterans and Community Housing
