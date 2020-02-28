South High Marathon Dance spans generations in setup for 43rd year of charity

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next Friday, South High’s gymnasium will be fully decked out like Caribbean, the chosen theme of this year’s South High Marathon Dance. That theme includes hand-made decorations like a mermaid, dolphin and huge pirate ship. This week, students involved with the dance are putting all of those together, as just a few of the things to do in the days leading up to the event.

It’s not just about helping those in need, though. The dance connects generations of the very community it supports, and which supports it, from current students who were once helped by it to teachers who once danced and now advise.

The dance is set for March 6. Last year’s event raised a record-setting $837,859 for beneficiaries.

The full list of this year’s beneficiaries for the marathon dance:

Charles Aiken

Ryan Alger

Jennifer Annis

Lillian Baker

Janet Baker Pratt

David Bennett

Alice Charette

Esme Clark

Connie Himes

Nolan Jacox

Isabella Lauzon

Milana Lefebvre

Joshua McCane

Kelsey Murphy

Robert Murray

Robert Neumann

Nick Clark

Stephanie Rosa

Jennifer Ryan

Danita Shortte

Linda Tucker

Royce Younes

The full list of organizations benefitted: