South High Marathon Dance releases new 50/50 fundraiser for local business, 2021 dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 South High Marathon Dance is expected to go on, but unlike a usual year. South Glens Falls School District has already laid out some plans for how to make next spring’s fundraiser dance COVID-19 safe, and now they’ve announced a 50/50 fundraiser to help drive it along to the finish line.

The South High Marathon Dance will be holding a series of drawings on Saturdays, starting this Saturday. Every weekend until Christmas, they’ll sell 100 $10 tickets, all for gift certificates to local businesses.

The money is split between the 98 businesses involved and South High Marathon Dance. Each winner gets to choose what local business they want a gift certificate from.

If a drawing hits 100 tickets early enough, more can be added.

South Glens Falls is looking at reducing the number of students in-person at the dance next year, or having fewer attend at a time.

The dance is scheduled for April 30 to May 1.