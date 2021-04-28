South High Marathon Dance releases full schedule for Friday fundraiser livestream

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Viewing this year’s South High Marathon Dance isn’t a matter of coming into the South High gym. Instead, supporters of the 44th annual charity dance will tune in online to watch members of the school community dance through Friday for charity.

This week, the marathon dance’s livestream schedule has been unveiled in full.

Dancers will use the picnic pavilions at Six Flags Great Escape as their stage this Friday, raising money for charities and families fighting severe illness.

The live feed can be found online at shmd.com starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning. Around 600 students will dance in small groups throughout the day.

In addition to strictly scheduled events, the dance is set to feature student interviews and stories, SHMD trivia games, live music and other events.

Auctions and 50/50 raffles to raise further support will be held online through the day.

The schedule laid out this week includes the following:

9 a.m. – Broadcast begins

Broadcast begins 9:30 a.m. – Opening ceremonies with SHMD alumnus Patrick Fish

Opening ceremonies with SHMD alumnus Patrick Fish Daytime – Dancing, trivia, other events

Dancing, trivia, other events 5 p.m.: 5th graders join the dance

5th graders join the dance 7 p.m.: Middle school students join the dance; online auction concludes

Middle school students join the dance; online auction concludes 8 p.m.: 50/50 raffle concludes

50/50 raffle concludes 9 p.m.: Closing ceremonies

50/50 drawings will be revealed at various times over the course of the dance, with 100 tickets for each drawing at $10 per ticket. The dance receives 50 percent of all proceeds.

50/50 and online auction info can be found on the dance website.

The dance will also be screened from the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, where a food truck corral will be held directly benefitting the dance.