South High Marathon Dance may not be a traditional dance as community input weighed

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year’s South High Marathon Dance has already committed to being very different thanks to COVID-19. The fundraiser, aiming to help people and groups fighting illness at the end of April, opened input from students, faculty and community members on how to make the dance safe.

That input is now causing dance organizers to consider shaping the dance into something that isn’t just a dance, and instead would include other events to celebrate the annual dance. Those events may include limited attendance and livestreams.

The students and faculty behind the dance are also considering moving the dance off-site. The Great Escape amusement park in Queensbury has offered space, and the dance would take place shortly before the park plans to open for the season.

Next week, student registration for this year’s dance will open, and student council members will vote on beneficiaries.

The dance is also operating a store where all funds go towards holding this year’s event, whatever shape it may take.

