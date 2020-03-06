South High Marathon Dance is tradition at its finest

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a tradition like none-other as students from South Glens Falls will dance the night away for the 43rd Annual South High Marathon Dance.
It’s a 28-hour event where students raise money for local non-profit organizations, charities and individual recipients who are in need. Last year, the school raised $837,859 and over 8-million dollars in total since its initial kickoff back in 1978.
Roughly 80 percent of the school population participates in the marathon, which is held in the school gym. Leading up to it, the gym turns into a dance party for the students and every year there’s a new theme to the look; this year is “Caribbean.”
