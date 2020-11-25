South High Marathon Dance holding virtual silent auction and more for community aid

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2021 South High Marathon Dance is still underway at the South Glens Falls Central School District. COVID-19 safety rules mean some changes this year, and on Wednesday the group behind the dance put out a new flier with ways the community can help this year’s marathon dance.

The dance’s silent and live auctions are a yearly method of raising funds for the 2021 fundraiser dance. This year, those auctions are going virtual, and will be held during the dance, set for April 30-May 1, 2021.

SHMD organizers are also seeking monetary donations via check, made out to the marathon dance; the donation of prize bags, to be presented to top fundraising students; and food donations to feed the students taking part in the event.

Donations manager Carrie Duell can be contacted by email at Donations@SHMD.org for more information on what donations are needed.

Dance organizers also included a message to organizations and companies looking to help the dance go off without a hitch. The group recommends donating gift certificates for restaurants, home products, beauty salons and other services, as well as clothing, art, floral arrangements, jewelry, tools and sports memorabilia, to be included in the auctions.

This year’s dance is going through more changes than just the later date. Access to the school gymnasium will be limited only to dancers, and fewer students will be dancing at a time.

Last year’s dance raised over $800,000 for individuals and groups fighting debilitating illness.