South High Marathon Dance creates online store as new support vein

south high marathon dance store

Shirts, sweaters and more are on sale at the store for the 2021 South High Marathon Dance.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a normal year, supporting the South High Marathon Dance would mean visiting area businesses running promotions to give proceeds back to the annual fundraiser.

This year, it’s a little less that, and a little more ordering a new shirt.

This week, the group behind the marathon dance set up an online store where supporters can order T-shirts, sweaters and outerwear to support the cause. 2021’s marathon dance is being arranged differently than normal in order to work around the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating a digital means to raise funds to hold the dance has been a priority from the start.

“The organization will further evolve and leverage technology,” dance organizers said in a release.

The shop also extends beyond clothing, to holiday ornaments and lanyards to hold coronavirus-friendly face masks.

Other steps the dance has taken include the creation of a 50/50 gift card fundraiser and a virtual silent auction.

The dance itself is expected to be streamed online, as it already has for years. Last year’s dance raised over $801,000 for people and groups fighting debilitating illness.

