South Glens Falls woman arrested after reported hit-and-run

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Linda Nevins, 71, of South Glens Falls for an alleged hit-and-run on September 9. The reported accident took place on September 8 around 8:30 p.m. on Route 9 in Moreau.

Police say Nevins hit the victim and then fled the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. After an investigation of the scene, Nevins and the vehicle were found at her address.

Police say Nevins was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket.