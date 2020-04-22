South Glens Falls woman accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police have arrested Kristin Monsour, 33, of South Glens Falls after they say she robbed the Dunkin’ Donuts in Queensbury. It happened Saturday just after 4 p.m.

Police say Monsour went into the Dunkin’ on Main Street and asked the cashier to make change for a $100 bill. When the cashier opened the drawer Monsour allegedly went behind the counter and shoved the cashier out of the way and grabbed money out of their hand. She then left the store.

State Police located Monsour at a friend’s residence and she was taken into custody. She has been arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on May 26 at 9 a.m.

