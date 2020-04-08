South Glens Falls Vocal Point creating virtual performances

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many high school extra curricular activities have been shut down for the rest of school year, but social distancing hasn’t stopped one a cappella group from coming together in perfect harmony.

The South Glens Falls Vocal Point group has been putting on what they call “virtual performances.” Once a week, a new video is released with a new cover song that they’ve been working on as they meet virtually twice a week.

Here’s the tricky part.

Musical director and teacher, Betsy Stambach-Fuller, gives them an audio tracking of their specific part and it’s then on the students to listen to it and record themselves singing and send it back.

Once every piece is done – they put it all together to create a performance.

While they say it’s not the most ideal way to create, the students are learning how to perform in a different atmosphere than they’re used to and how to produce the best sound quality by using software. Not only is it providing the students with a platform, but also for music teachers who are looking to keep them all engaged.

“I had so many music teachers from across the country, people who I have never met, who stumbled across our videos and saying ‘how can we do this, help me’ so it’s definitely getting out there in that sense,” Stambach-Fuller said. I think music teachers across the country are looking for an outlet for how we can make music that’s meaningful for our students and the community.”

They say they’re doing all they can to keep these students what they love and have it get them through these times.