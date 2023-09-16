TROY, NY (NEWS10) — South Glens Falls visited Troy on Friday night in a Class A battle. Both teams were looking for their first wins.

Troy took the first lead in the second quarter, as Jeremiah Gilmore scrambled on a fourth down for a touchdown to go up 6-0. South Glens Falls responded with a Quyntin Fallen rushing score and a two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead. Later in the half, the Bulldogs found the endzone again on a quarterback keeper by Brock Killian. The Bulldogs pulled away for a 38-22 win.

1-1 South Glens Falls will host Albany Friday, while Troy will look for their first win at Columbia.