South Glens Falls resident gets buzz cut months in the making for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cheryl Lawyer, sales consultant with Carriage Traders in South Glens Falls, got a shaved head three months in the making Monday in order to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Lawyer got the cut in honor of Teagan Klingenberg of Ballston Spa, who lives with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

St. Baldrick’s benefits research into treatment for cancers affecting children.

The cut was performed by Danielle O’Hara, owner of Debut Salon in South Glens Falls. O’Hara found out early Monday morning that her sister-in-law had passed away, and said she was happy to cut Lawyer’s hair in her honor.

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG