South Glens Falls plant expands from metal powders to hand sanitizer

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ames Goldsmith produces silver powders and other metals used in cellphone and medical technology. Last week, it was announced they were expanding their production to include hand sanitizer, all going to nonprofits around their plants.

The DEC has authorized manufacturers without a license to produce hand sanitizer in order to combat a national shortage. The South Glens Falls plant already has the equipment needed to handle alcohol-based substances, making it the perfect spot for the international company to work.

The first batch went to the Open Door Mission and Glens Falls Hospital. Future batches are being distributed further out, including to other Ames Goldsmith plants.