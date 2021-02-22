South Glens Falls man arrested for reported robbery at Clearview Motel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Police Department arrested Isaiah Macuilt, 24, of South Glens Falls, early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. after he reportedly robbed another man and displayed a handgun at a motel.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Clearview Motel for a reported robbery. While officers were interviewing the 29-year-old victim, the alleged suspect, Macuilt, left a room at the motel, was identified by the suspect, and detained. Macuilt was said to be cooperative with police and a loaded handgun was reportedly found in another room and secured by officers.

Additionally, most of the stolen property, which included cash, was recovered as well according to police.

Police charged Macuilt with the following felonies:

Robbery in the 1st Degree

Displays Firearms (class B)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Loaded Firearm (class C)

Grand Larceny 2nd

Extortion (class C)

Police also charged Macuilt with the misdemeanor of:

Menacing 2nd

Using a Weapon

Macuilt was arraigned by Ballston Town Justice Brandi Burns with a bail set at $10,000 cash and $20,000 bail bond and was sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Moreau Court at a later date.