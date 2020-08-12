South Glens Falls man arrested for arson

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 25-year-old South Glens Falls man has been arrested for setting a home on fire on August 10.

State Police were conducting a traffic stop just before 9:30 p.m. on August 10, when they say James Haplin approached the stopped vehicle and told officers he was monitoring their behavior. Haplin was then told to watch the stop from the sidewalk.

When the stop ended, Haplin walked down Glen Street and attempted to enter a residence as if he lived there, but left after he found the door locked, according to Troopers.

A short time later, a Trooper discovered the house Haplin had allegedly tried to enter was on fire. Troopers then responded to the back of the residence, which was under construction, and say they saw Haplin climbing out of a second-story window.

Haplin allegedly shouted obscenities at the Troopers then proceeded to sit on the roof, just above where the fire was burning.

After attempts to talk Haplin down failed, officers said they had to go on to the roof to bring him down. He was taken to SP Queensbury for processing.

Investigators say he had entered the residence, with no right to do so, and set fire to insulation.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree arson (felony)

He has been remanded in Warren County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

